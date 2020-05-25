Concerns about Western Cape's move to lockdown level 3 flood social media: 'That province isn't ready'
Concerned South Africans have taken to social media to speak out against the progression of the Western Cape to level three of the lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.
The president said while the lockdown has been effective in flattening the Covid-19 curve by slowing the spread of the disease, it could not be sustained.
As of Sunday, SA had a total of 22,583 confirmed cases and 429 deaths.
More than half of SA's infections are in the Western Cape.
Various municipalities in the province have been identified by government as Covid-19 hotspots. A hotspot is an area that has more than five infected people per 100, 000 people, or where the infection rate is rapid.
Ramaphosa said these areas will be monitored regularly, and that the Western Cape remains a huge concern for government.
“We are particularly concerned about the situation in Cape Town and in the Western Cape generally, which now has more than half the total infections in the country. We are attending to this as a matter of urgency. The list of hotspots areas will be reviewed every two weeks, depending on the progression of the virus.”
President @CyrilRamaphosa is addressing South Africans this evening on developments in our country’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/O6A3TMUIAD— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 24, 2020
This is what people had to say on Twitter:
I have a close family member who was admitted into ICU with Covid this past weekend, who with their medical aid still struggled to find an ICU bed in the Western Cape. Nine hospitals had to be called to find a bed just this weekend. Nine. That province is not ready for level 3.— sbu situma (@foreverSbu) May 25, 2020
My anxiety is peaking as if I live in the Western Cape. How the hell is it going to level 3? Is Cupcake giving up on us as a country?— Ma’Dlamini..💙 (@Zar_Ntseto) May 24, 2020
As horrible as lockdown has been to most of us. I don't think it's a good idea to move the entire country to level 3. Western Cape, Gauteng and KZN shouldn't be on level 3 infact western Cape should move back to level 5— Motebang! (@mrlechesa) May 24, 2020
How is level 3 a thing with western cape numbers ???????— K H A Y E L I H L E (@ThatLihle) May 24, 2020
Yah no Western Cape don’t deserve level 3— 👑XAVIER SOFT/ LORD SPLASH/HOP/PVRXTY🥘🙏🏿🙌 (@That_x_lad) May 24, 2020
The Western Cape is not ready to go to level 3. Honestly though, we have the highest number of confirmed cases in SA, people are living like there is no lockdown. I'm so scared. Even if we go to level 3, me myself and I will NOT be seen outside.— Lisa-Lee Solomons❤ (@LisaLeeSolomon1) May 24, 2020
Ek bly binne.