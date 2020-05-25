News

Concerns about Western Cape's move to lockdown level 3 flood social media: 'That province isn't ready'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 25 May 2020
Western Cape premier Alan Winde has been pushing for the province to move to level three of the lockdown, despite a high infection rate in the region.
Image: Western Cape government

Concerned South Africans have taken to social media to speak out against the progression of the Western Cape to level three of the lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night.

The president said while the lockdown has been effective in flattening the Covid-19 curve by slowing the spread of the disease, it could not be sustained.

As of Sunday, SA had a total of 22,583 confirmed cases and 429 deaths.

More than half of SA's infections are in the Western Cape.

Various municipalities in the province have been identified by government as Covid-19 hotspots. A hotspot is an area that has more than five infected people per 100, 000 people, or where the infection rate is rapid.

Ramaphosa said these areas will be monitored regularly, and that the Western Cape remains a huge concern for government.

“We are particularly concerned about the situation in Cape Town and in the Western Cape generally, which now has more than half the total infections in the country. We are attending to this as a matter of urgency. The list of hotspots areas will be reviewed every two weeks, depending on the progression of the virus.”

This is what people had to say on Twitter:

