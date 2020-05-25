Covid tests will be touch and go at varsities, but it’s a smart move

“Daily screening is very critical, primarily because we need to detect this virus early, and use this data to map and manage Covid-19. If we can isolate people in the early phase of showing moderate to high risk of Covid-19, immediately we can reduce the spread of infections in our campuses and elsewhere,” he added.

The app, Ahluwalia said, would be made available to every university student, staff member or outside contractor who needed to return to campus.

“If you are moderate or high risk it will tell you whether or not you need to self-isolate and also what are the criteria for testing and seeking emergency care.

“That is a certificate you get every day that you can show that you can enter the campus at low risk,” he added.

Knowing that smartphone access was not universal, mass-screening stations would also be erected at the entrance to the university.

The app would then be used for the same screening processes, augmented by temperature checks for all who wished to enter.

“This is what we are moving toward. Where we have institutions, which are based in a town like Rhodes or UCT, we can use other action points like class-based screening, having roving screening teams for student and staff, and we are also putting in place a rigorous process of residence screening,” Ahluwalia added.

“Students will be coming into our accommodation and residence-based screening is another protocol which will be critical.”