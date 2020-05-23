Covid-19 death toll climbs to 407

South Africa's positive Covid-19 cases climbed to 21,343 with the national death toll rising to 407 on Friday.

In the Eastern Cape, the number has risen to 2,569

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said in an evening update that there had been an additional 10 Covid-19 related deaths since the previous figures were released on Thursday.

"A total of 564,370 tests have been conducted with 21,338 done in the last 24 hour cycle," he said.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10,104.