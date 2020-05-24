Ban on cigarette sales is 'irrational' and 'unworkable' - Tax Justice SA

The government wrote a blank cheque for criminals when it decided to keep the ban on cigarette sales, Tax Justice South Africa said on Sunday.

Its founder Yusuf Abramjee described the move as “irrational'' and “unworkable”.

“All the evidence shows that the vast majority of smokers are not stopping smoking during the lockdown and are simply buying on the black market, so the ban is failing in its sole stated purpose.

“If smokers’ health was the ministers’ concern, they would not be trying to force them to go ‘cold turkey’ without any support or rational explanation.”