'Significant shift in approach to the pandemic' as SA moves to level 3

SA will shift to alert level 3 on June 1, marking “a significant shift in our approach to the pandemic”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the latest development on Sunday night, saying it would “result in the opening up of the economy and the removal of a number of restrictions on the movement of people, while significantly expanding and intensifying our public health interventions”.

“Even as we move to alert level 3 it is important that we should be aware that there are a few parts of the country where the disease is concentrated and where infections continue to rise.

“We will have a differentiated approach to deal with those areas that have far higher levels of infection and transmission,” Ramaphosa said, adding several areas had been identified as Covid-19 hotspots including Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The list of hotspot areas will be reviewed every two weeks depending on the progression of the virus.