R2.6m in illegal cigarettes or alcohol seized on SA's borders since start of lockdown: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele said organised crime syndicates have taken advantage of the lockdown to expand the illegal trade in illicit and counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes.

During a press briefing on Friday, Cele admitted that organised crime syndicates had used the lockdown period to expand their illegal trade.

His admission about the increase in these crimes appears to give credence to critics of the government’s strict regulations on the ban of both products. Critics have constantly argued that the ban would open space for contraband.

“We know criminals are opportunistic, so organised crime syndicates have taken advantage of the lockdown, especially the ban on alcohol and cigarettes. They have expanded their trade in illicit and counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes,” said Cele.

Cele said about R2.67m in “contraband” items had been confiscated on SA's borders.