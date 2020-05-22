WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van

The conduct of officers involved in a videotaped arrest of a woman in Strand on Friday is being probed by Western Cape police after preliminary investigations found no basis to charge her.

The arrest, which was captured on video and posted on Twitter, showed the woman being questioned by a police officer on the side of the street.

The woman appears to be dressed in jogging attire and wearing a face mask. According to Twitter user Murray Williams, the video was taken about 7.45am on Friday - well within the time allotted for outside fitness activities under level 4 lockdown.