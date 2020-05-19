Whatever you do, do not pay a lockdown admission of guilt fine: lawyers

“You could have sworn you’d walked into a drug ring or murder crime scene.”

This is how a 41-year-old KwaZulu-Natal father described the treatment he, his wife and nine others, including a couple in their 80s and a pregnant woman, received after being arrested for being on Shaka’s Rock beach, on the Dolphin Coast on May 10.

The elderly couple, an 88-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife, who have walked the same stretch of beach for 20 years, were too traumatised to speak after their arrest and almost seven-hour detention in police holding cells until they were able to pay a R1,000 admission of guilt fine.

Speaking to HeraldLIVE's sister publication Times Select on condition of anonymity, the father described the frantic cries for backup from a traffic officer as his family made its way off the beach after a stroll on Mother’s Day morning.

“I could see him shouting into his radio: ‘Come here, they’re here, they’re here.’ I thought he was referring to the people swimming that morning.”

But little did the father of two know that the orders for reinforcement would lead to him and his wife being arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act for being in place prohibited in lockdown.

News of their arrests were cast into the spotlight last week after a video surfaced on social media showing two officers in a tug-of-war with a four-year-old child and his father, one of the transgressors.