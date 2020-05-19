Matika drops EP rugby bombshell amidst misconduct allegations

PREMIUM

A bombshell hit EP Rugby on Monday afternoon when outspoken EP Rugby Union deputy president Bantwini Matika announced his resignation.



His decision to quit came soon after EPRU president Andre Rademan confirmed to The Herald that Bantwini had been served with a letter accusing him of gross misconduct...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.