Matika drops EP rugby bombshell amidst misconduct allegations
A bombshell hit EP Rugby on Monday afternoon when outspoken EP Rugby Union deputy president Bantwini Matika announced his resignation.
His decision to quit came soon after EPRU president Andre Rademan confirmed to The Herald that Bantwini had been served with a letter accusing him of gross misconduct...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.