Uber drivers to submit selfies before pickups

As the governments begin to ease lockdowns, Uber is taking unprecedented safety measures in a bid to help everyone who uses its app to stay safe and healthy.

As part of a new in-app safety checklist, before Uber drivers and couriers go online they are asked to take a selfie to verify that they are wearing a mask or face covering, using new object recognition technology.

From Monday, any driver or courier not wearing a mask or other face covering will not be able to go online.

Drivers are also asked to confirm they have taken additional safety measures such as regularly sanitising their car and making hand sanitiser available for their riders.

These new safety measures will stay in effect until the end of June, when they will be reviewed based on the latest official health guidance.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said: “Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we’re taking unprecedented measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy every time they use Uber.

“This includes working with partners like Unilever to help drivers, couriers and riders access the masks and hygiene kits they need to work and travel more safely.”

Uber has allocated $50m (about R929m) globally to help provide drivers and couriers with access to the protective equipment, cleaning and sanitising supplies they need to work.

Uber has also partnered with non-profit organisation Youth Employment Service (YES) to be part of its #Masks4All campaign, which will provide masks to Uber drivers across SA.

In addition, Uber will partner with consumer goods company Unilever to provide hygiene kits to drivers and couriers in the UK, with plans to expand to more countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa soon.

The kits will include antibacterial multipurpose spray and alcohol-based hand gel, among other items.

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said: “As some countries around the world look to slowly ease out of lockdown, safe transportation will play a crucial role as we move into a new normal.

“And, as people begin to venture out, we must collectively ensure that health and safety remain the absolute priority.”