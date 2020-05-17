Kings lose out in race to sign Rory Duncan
Cash-flush Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes have won a tug of war with the Isuzu Southern Kings for the coaching services of Rory Duncan.
Red Hurricanes, who have also brought in former Lions coach Johan Ackermann, trumped the Kings to acquire Duncan’s services to become their new forwards coach...
