Soweto, Tembisa, Soshanguve identified as emerging hotspots for Covid-19 in Gauteng

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku announced the province had recorded 2,074 confirmed cases, with 1,547 recoveries and 24 deaths.

Makhura said of the overall number of infections: “The case numbers are still low, but they can multiply in the shortest of time ... every day. When we look at the data that is coming, we’re quite concerned about the townships being the most vulnerable areas — and the informal settlements.”

Makhura said the data would assist the government to direct tracing, testing and quarantine efforts to the necessary areas.

“We will not wait until there are a thousand cases, especially in the townships, because the potential impact of one case in a township that is densely populated can be deadly in terms of the spread of infections ...”

Johannesburg has been the epicentre of the virus for several weeks. Makhura said there had been an 84% increase in the number of those who had recovered from the virus in the city.

Ekurhuleni had a recovery rate of 80% and Tshwane 61%.

The total breakdown of the cases indicate a 74% recovery rate — from 60% recorded last week.

Makhura said deaths were now at 24, from 15 last week.