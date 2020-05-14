All business enterprises must become fully operational: FF+ heads to court

The FF Plus says will make an urgent application to the high court to challenge the validity of the National Disaster Management Act.

The party says it will ask the court “to find that the government is abusing the act, which will mean that the announced state of disaster and the associated regulations are unconstitutional”.

It is the second opposition party to announce a legal challenge, after the DA announced it would head to court over the government's lockdown regulations.

“The balance of public interest between curbing the spread of the virus and unlocking the economy to prevent the loss of livelihoods and subsequently lives should come into play. At present, it is not taken into account with the draconian regulations imposed on the country,” said the FF+.