New 'coronavirus grant' to help desperate South Africans

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an increase in social grants, including a new coronavirus grant.

The new grant, announced on Tuesday night, is for those who are not recipients of social grants and who have no income.

A total of R50bn of the R500bn economic and social relief package will be used to fund the measures to arrest the poverty crisis which has been greatly exacerbated by the nationwide lockdown and the impact of Covid-19 on the country.

Current recipients of the child grant will get an additional R300 in May, jumping to R500 extra from June to October.

Other grant recipients will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six months.

The newly-announced coronavirus grant will see individuals without employment and who are not social grant or UIF beneficiaries receiving R350 a month.

The president said the department of social development will in the coming days make the details of who is eligible for the grant available, as well as the process of application.

“We have recognised that the food distribution capacity of government is not adequate to meet the huge need that has arisen since the start of the epidemic,” said Ramaphosa.

“The South African Social Security Agency [Sassa] will within days implement a technology-based solution to roll out food assistance at scale through vouchers and cash transfers to ensure that help reaches those who need it faster and more efficiently.