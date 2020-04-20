EFF wants councillor accused of violating lockdown removed
The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has called for the removal of ANC ward councillor Morris Ngabase, who is accused of violating lockdown regulations.
Ngabase was arrested, fined R5,000 and released last week for allegedly issuing a permit to a taxi driver to enable him to operate during the lockdown.
The EFF’s Siyabulela Siyongwana Ward 20 chair said in a statement that Ngabase had replaced Bongo Nombiba after he was found guilty and convicted of fraud and corruption.
“However, within seven months in office the incumbent has shown people of Ward 20 that he has no regard for our constitution and the laws of the republic.
“We see this for what it is — an act of fraud and corruption — because the councillor as a public representative should be familiar with the act he contravened,” Siyongwana said.
He said this was proof that the ANC in ward 20 was unable to provide corrupt-free, clean and exemplary leadership to residents and that Ngabase was “well initiated and trained” by his predecessor on illegal deeds.
“Our ward must not always make headlines for wrong reasons, in particular fraud and corruption.
“Instead, it should be known for delivering services to its people and fighting unemployment, crime and drug abuse.”
Siyongwana called on Ngabase to resign and said the EFF challenged the ANC in the Bay to recall the councillor.
Ngabase previously denied any wrongdoing.
ANC regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said it must be noted that it was the ANC that had been proactive about the matter, having instructed the councillor to hand himself over.
The ANC had pronounced itself on the matter by making a call to the relevant structures in the municipality to investigate, Nqakula said.
He said the investigations must be done without fear or favour.
“What is quite clear is that the EFF does not have the moral authority to preside over these investigations, as the current chair of the rules and ethics committee, as it has pronounced itself and its view meaning that whatever investigation that would ensue would not be objective.
“They would be to achieve political ends,” Nqakula said.