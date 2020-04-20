EFF wants councillor accused of violating lockdown removed

The EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay has called for the removal of ANC ward councillor Morris Ngabase, who is accused of violating lockdown regulations.

Ngabase was arrested, fined R5,000 and released last week for allegedly issuing a permit to a taxi driver to enable him to operate during the lockdown.

The EFF’s Siyabulela Siyongwana Ward 20 chair said in a statement that Ngabase had replaced Bongo Nombiba after he was found guilty and convicted of fraud and corruption.

“However, within seven months in office the incumbent has shown people of Ward 20 that he has no regard for our constitution and the laws of the republic.

“We see this for what it is — an act of fraud and corruption — because the councillor as a public representative should be familiar with the act he contravened,” Siyongwana said.

He said this was proof that the ANC in ward 20 was unable to provide corrupt-free, clean and exemplary leadership to residents and that Ngabase was “well initiated and trained” by his predecessor on illegal deeds.

“Our ward must not always make headlines for wrong reasons, in particular fraud and corruption.

“Instead, it should be known for delivering services to its people and fighting unemployment, crime and drug abuse.”

Siyongwana called on Ngabase to resign and said the EFF challenged the ANC in the Bay to recall the councillor.

Ngabase previously denied any wrongdoing.