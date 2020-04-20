VWSA using 3D printing technology to produce parts for mechanical ventilator

Volkswagen SA has partnered with another company to manufacture masks and is 3D-printing parts for a mechanical ventilator which will be manufactured at VWSA’s Uitenhage plant.

These steps will assist SA as its ramps up measures to procure personal protective equipment and specialised medical equipment in the fight against Covid-19 infections, which some experts believe will peak in the country in September.

VWSA has partnered with Gusco, which was previously a beneficiary of the company’s Community Trust, to produce soft-fabric face masks aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

A successful trial batch was produced last week.

The goal is to deliver several thousand masks in Nelson Mandela Bay in the coming weeks.

VWSA’s engineers are part of an international Volkswagen Group team pioneering possible ways in which the company can assist during the global crisis.

VWSA is also part of the National Government Task Force team working on medical equipment such as ventilators.

The company’s research and development team is using 3D printing technology to produce parts for a mechanical ventilator which will be produced at the Uitenhage plant.

The ventilator is based on an open-source design produced by VW subsidiary Seat in Spain.