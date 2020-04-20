VWSA using 3D printing technology to produce parts for mechanical ventilator
Volkswagen SA has partnered with another company to manufacture masks and is 3D-printing parts for a mechanical ventilator which will be manufactured at VWSA’s Uitenhage plant.
These steps will assist SA as its ramps up measures to procure personal protective equipment and specialised medical equipment in the fight against Covid-19 infections, which some experts believe will peak in the country in September.
VWSA has partnered with Gusco, which was previously a beneficiary of the company’s Community Trust, to produce soft-fabric face masks aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.
A successful trial batch was produced last week.
The goal is to deliver several thousand masks in Nelson Mandela Bay in the coming weeks.
VWSA’s engineers are part of an international Volkswagen Group team pioneering possible ways in which the company can assist during the global crisis.
VWSA is also part of the National Government Task Force team working on medical equipment such as ventilators.
The company’s research and development team is using 3D printing technology to produce parts for a mechanical ventilator which will be produced at the Uitenhage plant.
The ventilator is based on an open-source design produced by VW subsidiary Seat in Spain.
VWSA technical engineering head Joost Kessels said the company was working with the lead medical adviser on Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay, Dr John Black, as well as anaesthetist Dr Adrian Wentzel and Quinton Uren of Jendamark Automation.
“Our legal team is in the process of obtaining the medical release from the relevant authorities, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, which we need before we can commence with mass production.”
VWSA MD Thomas Schaefer said the company was continuously exploring ways to support the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
“We are working together as business under the lead of the business chamber in assisting Black and his team with everything we can from engineering to logistics.
“It is very important for all the key stakeholders in the metro to collaborate in order to flatten the curve of the infections whilst protecting the lives of our most vulnerable citizens,” Schaefer said.