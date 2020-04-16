Maak ’n plan, ministers: Cabinet holds SA’s most crucial meeting

The minister also did not rule out the possibility of tabling a proposal that would see a temporary increase in the amounts received by beneficiaries of social grants. Already this week there have been at least two instances where people have clashed with the police over food parcels, indicating a growing disquiet over a lack of basic provisions. This is likely to grow in the coming months when the most vulnerable are unable to generate any income. People who earn their living as car guards, waste pickers and street vendors and through so-called piece jobs will be at the mercy of the government and donors to get by.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize revealed on Monday that this was a crucial week to indicate whether or not SA was winning the fight against Covid-19.

The country’s latest statistics have the death toll at 34 with 2,506 confirmed cases. The Eastern Cape has seen a significant increase in cases, to 199. Gauteng remains the epicentre with 930 cases, followed by the Western Cape (657) and KwaZulu-Natal (519), which had the first recorded case in the country.

The department of correctional services said on Wednesday an outbreak at an East London correctional facility alone had resulted in an increase of 49 confirmed cases, bringing the total in correctional services to 78.

The Sunday Times reported that the department of trade and industry had presented an impact study to the national command council for Covid-19 along with a number of scenarios that were likely to unfold if SA remained under lockdown.

The economic cluster’s economic package, which was brought before cabinet on Wednesday for consideration, dealt in the main with the vulnerable sectors and industries that would be unlikely to survive without government intervention.