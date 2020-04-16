Jonathan Jansen got it wrong - 2020 school year isn’t lost

(In Prof Jonathan Jansen’s column of April 9 2020, he asserts that Covid-19 has exposed how huge the inequalities in SA education are.)

There is currently much information and policy advice relating to schooling and the Covid-19 pandemic being circulated on social media and other platforms.

There is, understandably, a lot of interest and anxiety regarding schooling in the country post lockdown, and the focus on what will happen to the Grade 12 pupils in particular, given the final National Senior Certificate Examinations.

Some advice to the department of basic education came from Stellenbosch University professor Jonathan Jansen who declared in his column that “the 2020 school year is over”.

This bold assertion is extremely unfortunate, to say the least.

After declaring the school year lost he makes a range of proposals that should be considered by the department.

It is clear from his article that Jansen has not been part of basic education and doesn’t seem to be aware of the strides that we have made in reducing the inequities that exist in our society and country.

It is also important to acknowledge that having had schooling disruptions before in different parts of the country and places such as Merafong having been even longer than all lockdowns across the globe so far, we were able to pick up the pieces and support the affected pupils.

We ensured they are not disadvantaged compared with the rest of the country and some actually came out among the best-performing pupils in Grade 12 in the country.

In 2016, in Vuwani, the disruptions were also protracted.

The lockdown there was in fact for more than three months. The pupils did not go to class but again we were able to implement a recovery plan that helped them get back on track.

Yes, it requires dedication, innovation, commitment and some real sacrifice, but it was done. Again, we received the full cooperation of all stakeholders, as we have in this instance.