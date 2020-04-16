Hundreds at risk as PSJ family and EL attendees contract Covid-19 after funeral

Six members of the same Port St Johns family have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fourteen of their relatives are awaiting their test results.

The infections in a village, announced by local and district mayors and health department officials on Wednesday, have confirmed the Wild Coast tourist destination as one of the province's Covid-19 hotspots.

There are now 199 positive coronavirus cases in the Eastern Cape and 2,506 in the country. Seven more deaths were announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night, bringing the number of fatalities nationally to 34.

The Eastern Cape's two Covid-19-related deaths as confirmed by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba still do not reflect in the national figures.

All those who have tested positive in Port St Johns attended a funeral in the area on March 21, prior to the lockdown according to HeraldLIVE's sister publication, DispatchLIVE.

Hundreds of other mourners were at this funeral, and health officials are now desperately trying to contact them.

The health department is also screening and testing all the villagers and trying to trace all those who had contact with the infected family members.