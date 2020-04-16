Death toll in Eastern Cape N2 crash rises

The death toll in Wednesday’s N2 crash between a taxi and a truck has risen to 15.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened between Mount Frere and Mount Ayliff.

“The minibus taxi had 15 occupants, a gross contravention of the 70% passenger regulation in line with Covid-19 National State of Disaster,” he said.

“The accident comes as a major setback to a province that has just recorded an unprecedented low of eight fatalities during the entire Easter season, a record low in decades.”

Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe extended her words of condolences to the bereaved families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time. We also wish to call on those who, for whatever reasons, are permitted to use our roads during this lockdown to continue being cautious and adhering to the rules of the road at all times,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

She also lamented the complete disregard for the Covid-19 regulations and the rule of law in general.

“It is very disturbing that at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases is climbing on a daily basis, there are still those who have no regard for the regulations in place,” she said.

“The 70% passenger limit had been widely communicated and is known by everyone. It is this complete disregard for the rule of law that has led us to where we are today.”