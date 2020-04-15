LIVE | At home with ex-PE singer headlining Whitney Houston tribute show

Singer Belinda Davids, whose Whitney Houston tribute show has wowed audiences around the world, is welcoming fans into her home live on Facebook on Wednesday.

Davids, who grew up in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, was due to perform The Greatest Love of All at the Dubai Opera House from Thursday to Saturday, but has had to postpone.

The two-hour production including hits such as I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, How Will I Know, One Moment in Time, I Have Nothing, Run to You, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, Greatest Love of All, I’m Every Woman, Exhale (Shoop Shoop) and more, has travelled around the world since it launched in 2013.

Davids beat almost 15,000 other hopefuls to take on the role and it was her own eternal love of the late singer that prepared her for the show.

Exposed mainly to R&B and gospel as a child, Davids was innately drawn to Houston’s musical style.

Singing professionally from her early teens, Houston songs became a fixture in her live shows.

“I think I’ve sung at least one Whitney track in almost every live show I’ve ever performed,” Davids has said.

