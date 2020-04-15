WATCH | 'Amazing Grace': Joburg and KZN orchestras' moving serenade to SA and its health care workers

Amazing Grace was chosen because it “is very apposite in this trying time of battling Covid-19”.

“The release of this orchestral arrangement is in line with the message first expressed by President Ramaphosa who quoted Hugh Masekela’s famous song Thuma Mina as he urged all South Africans to keep faith and stay safe,” said Tembe.

“The JPO and KZN orchestras' outreach gesture is in tandem with other virtual performances of the treasured concert repertoire that have been made, under similar circumstances, by orchestral players from around the world.

‘’I would like to thank our committed musicians, as their heartfelt musical tribute is also a dedication to all the health care workers and law-enforcement agencies who are working tirelessly and sacrificing their own wellbeing to ensure that we are safe as we work together in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country’’ said Tembe.