More than 90 new cases a day? Then lockdown drags on

Virus could only peak in September

Karim, who made a presentation after Mkhize, warned there would be an “inevitable” spike in cases, irrespective of when the lockdown ended. The current estimate was that the virus would peak in September.

He said several factors needed to be considered to slow down the spread, including extending the lockdown beyond the end of April, regulating funerals and a “voluntary partial lockdown until end September” for people older than 60 and those with underlying conditions.

But what was immediately crucial, said Karim, was what happened between April 10 and 16.

“So this coming week is critical. We need to know what the average number of cases is going to be. Why? Because we want to know what the community transmission [local transmission] levels are, because we want to use that to guide us on what next steps we should follow and how we should manage the lockdown,” he said.

This week would show whether the pattern of between 45 and 90 cases a day – or 67 cases on average – was accurate.

“So by April 16, we will know if community transmission – and whether our interpretation that the community transmission has been kept low – is accurate ...

“If we look at just the passive cases, between April 10 and 16, and if we see 90 or more cases, on average, between April 10 and 16, then we need to continue the lockdown. And the reason, put very simply, is that the average number of cases per day is going up,” said Karim.

Also, if there is more than one positive test for 1,000 active screenings, “then we continue the lockdown”.

“If it’s below one in 1,000 then we can ease the lockdown. Similarly, if the absolute number of cases is 44 or lower then we can ease the lockdown,” he said.

He cautioned that the numbers needed to be analysed over a period in time.

“So that’s why we look at a whole week at a time and we compare weeks with weeks.