Warder tests positive for Covid-19 at St Albans prison
A prison warder at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.
Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said 34 officials at the prison had already been placed in quarantine.
He said tests were done on the officials by the National Health Laboratory Services on Monday.
“The tracing processes are under way in St Albans,” he said.
Meanwhile, there are 27 confirmed coronavirus cases at the East London Correctional Centre.
Four are inmates while 23 are officials working at the Westbank centre.
“The situation in East London is being monitored and critical at this stage is the finalisation of testing for all officials and inmates.”
An official working at the department’s head office had also tested positive for the virus.
“Offices, lifts and other areas have already been decontaminated,” he said.