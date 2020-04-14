Contain alcohol use to keep emergency rooms open for Covid-19, expert says

If the amount of alcohol people drink can be contained, emergency rooms can be mainly used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, an expert says.

In order to keep hospitals open, the use of medical centres for other reasons needed to be minimised, Professor Glenda Gray said on Monday evening during a discussion on the country's fight against the coronavirus.

This includes alcohol-related cases at hospitals.

Gray said SA's Medical Research Council will be looking at ways to minimise alcohol-related admissions at hospitals.

“We know that emergency care in hospitals is taken up by alcohol use. We can keep our emergency rooms open if we can contain the amount of alcohol people drink.

“We will be working on the impact of alcohol use and how it impacts our emergency care,” Gray said.