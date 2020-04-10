Six new Covid-19 deaths as cases climb above 2,000

There are now 24 confirmed deaths linked to Covid-19 in SA, half of them in KwaZulu-Natal.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize made the announcement in Durban on Friday afternoon. He also announced that there were now 2,003 confirmed Covid-19 cases across SA.

“As of today, the total number of tests conducted is 73,028. The number of confirmed positive cases is 2,003. Total number of deaths has risen to 24,” he said.

Of the more than 2,000 cases, most were in Gauteng (801, with three deaths), followed by Western Cape (451, with 6 deaths), KwaZulu-Natal (412, with 12 deaths) and Free State (94, with three deaths).

Other provinces affected were the Eastern Cape (68 cases), Limpopo (24 cases), Mpumalanga (20 cases), North West (18 cases) and Northern Cape (15 cases). Ten cases were unallocated.

Mkhize said the figures were as of midnight on Thursday night, “so there will always be a bit of a lag”.