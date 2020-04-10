Good Friday in the time of the coronavirus

In an interview with PowerFM on Thursday Reverend Frank Chikane of the SA Council of Churches said because people were used to gathering with fellow church goers on this particular day, it would be normal for them to feel some emptiness.

Chikane said the bigger picture however, would be about saving lives.

“If it means we will save lives by worshiping and remembering Christ’s death at home, that is what we need to do,” he said.

“And it’s not only that - if you have a crisis, the church of Christ must deal with the crisis. It’s not just about its own worship. Our worship should be about how we participate in taking care of the vulnerable victims, people who have lost their livelihoods, have no food. If Christ came today, that’s what he would worry about. He would be where the people are. Now that we cannot be where the people are, we need to use high tech operations, virtual meetings, telephones,” Chikane said.

He added that church as it was known before had to change.

If anything, he added, the virus was also reinforcing Ubuntu among the people in the church.