Eastern Cape premier mulls total shutdown to counter virus

Premier Oscar Mabuyane is lobbying national government to consider extending the national lockdown — and locking it even tighter.

He said on Thursday that the provincial government was using phone tracking to trace close contacts of people who had tested positive for the virus.

In a sign of the times, the premier held a virtual press briefing via Zoom, giving an overview of the pandemic's impact in the province to date as well as providing an update on the East London prison where an official tested positive for Covid-19.

Mabuyane said for the most part people were abiding by the lockdown regulations in metropolitan areas, but there were difficulties in the rural areas as a good number of rural residents still needed to be in towns.

“I know the relaxation of regulations has also contributed. We are engaging national as a province to say probably in the next 21 days we really need to consider something beyond just a lockdown — a sort of a shutdown, just to see to what extent that will go in flattening the curve,” he said.

“We've seen shutdowns where towns become ghost towns for a week. We believe we need that sort of shutdown — a bit — so that we are able to make an assessment.”