Family that attended KwaDwesi funeral linked to Covid-19 cases pleads... please test us

Members of a Port Elizabeth family who attended a funeral in KwaDwesi that has been linked to three Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay have still not been tested for the coronavirus despite displaying some of the symptoms.

The impoverished Zwide family, who say they do not have the airtime to call the health department, reached out to their ward councillor, who advised them to go to Livingstone Hospital to be tested.

However, the family is reluctant to do this because some of its members are elderly people who do not want to stand in queues where others may be ignoring social distancing protocols.

According to Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, 400 people who attended the funeral of the nurse three weeks ago have since been traced.

Three of them were the first residents in Bay townships to test positive for the virus.

The Zwide family of nine lives in a small four-room house.

Nosisi Mdodana, 42, said she had attended the funeral of her cousin’s wife — only to see in the media a few weeks later that some of the mourners had tested positive.

She said family members had then contacted their ward councillor, Nqabakazi Zuma, for help in getting tested.

The Ward 22 councillor confirmed on Wednesday that the family had approached her and that she, in turn, contacted municipal officials who advised that the family should go to Livingstone Hospital for testing.

Mdodana said: “Because my father is old, we were hoping that the department could come to our house and test us.

“Our other relatives [who were at the funeral] said they have been contacted and are on some waiting list to be tested.