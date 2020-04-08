JUST IN | Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave for lockdown lunch

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip against communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for violating a government-imposed lockdown, putting her on special leave for two months and docking a month’s pay.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson added that “the law should take its course” regarding the violation.

This was after Ndabeni-Abrahams was exposed for having lunch on Sunday with former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana, violating a government ban on social activity until April 16 imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months — one month of which will be unpaid. As to allegations that the minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said that Ramaphosa summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday to express his disapproval of her actions.

“The president accepted the minister’s apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered,” Diko said.

Ramaphosa is said to have taken a hard line with Ndabeni-Abrahams, who is known to be his political ally, having reprimanded her and directed her to deliver a public apology.

“None of us — not least a member of the national executive — should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no-one is above the law,” Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.