Captain Siya Kolisi tackles virus by helping Livingstone heroes

From hero on the rugby field to hero of health-care practitioners, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has again risen to the challenge — this time by donating life-saving gear for the fight against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape health department welcomed a donation of protective gear and supplies from Kolisi Foundation.

The donation — 1,000 masks, 2,000l of sanitiser, 500 facial visors and 1,000 50ml bottles of hand sanitiser — arrived without Kolisi, who did not want to break the lockdown restrictions.

The supplies went to Livingstone Hospital, which has been identified as one of the main coronavirus quarantine facilities in the Eastern Cape.

Though most of the items went to the hospital’s clinical staff, the 50ml bottles of sanitiser were given to non-clinical employees.

The hospital admitted its first Covid-19 patient on Friday to the intensive care unit, just a day after the donation from the Kolisi Foundation.

The hospital — along with the Khayelitsha and Eerste Rivier hospitals — was one of three to benefit.

The foundation was launched ahead of schedule, with Kolisi saying the need was so great right now that it could not wait.

The intention had been to launch only in a few months’ time.

The World Cup-winning Bok captain, who underwent his first operation at Livingstone when he was a child, said all he wanted to do was raise awareness of the virus.