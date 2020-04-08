Captain Siya Kolisi tackles virus by helping Livingstone heroes
From hero on the rugby field to hero of health-care practitioners, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has again risen to the challenge — this time by donating life-saving gear for the fight against Covid-19.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape health department welcomed a donation of protective gear and supplies from Kolisi Foundation.
The donation — 1,000 masks, 2,000l of sanitiser, 500 facial visors and 1,000 50ml bottles of hand sanitiser — arrived without Kolisi, who did not want to break the lockdown restrictions.
The supplies went to Livingstone Hospital, which has been identified as one of the main coronavirus quarantine facilities in the Eastern Cape.
Though most of the items went to the hospital’s clinical staff, the 50ml bottles of sanitiser were given to non-clinical employees.
The hospital admitted its first Covid-19 patient on Friday to the intensive care unit, just a day after the donation from the Kolisi Foundation.
The hospital — along with the Khayelitsha and Eerste Rivier hospitals — was one of three to benefit.
The foundation was launched ahead of schedule, with Kolisi saying the need was so great right now that it could not wait.
The intention had been to launch only in a few months’ time.
The World Cup-winning Bok captain, who underwent his first operation at Livingstone when he was a child, said all he wanted to do was raise awareness of the virus.
“In Port Elizabeth, we just wanted to show support to the people who risk their lives to fight this virus.
“I still have a lot of friends and family that live in the city and I wanted to reach out and do what is best.
“I know that it is not enough but we just wanted to add our bit,” he said.
“I had my appendix taken out at Livingstone when I was very young, but that is not why we went there.
“We tried to donate these things to a clinic in Zwide, where I usually went as a youngster, but they said Livingstone was the main place that needed them.
“That struck me because they were not selfish and did not put themselves first.
“They decided the donation should go to those that were most in need.”
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the items would go a long way in helping to protect health workers at Livingstone Hospital.
“Health workers are at the front line and are effectively the first line of defence against Covid-19.
“The donation is yet another indication that if we work together as government, sportsmen and women, religious leaders, businesses, traditional leaders, civil society, [non-profit organisations] and NGOs, and communities, we will win the fight against the coronavirus,” he said.
“The best way for citizens to ensure the virus does not spread any further is for them to stay at home, practise good personal hygiene and keep a 2m physical distance.”
Kolisi, meanwhile, encouraged all those in a position to assist to do so.
“The sooner we work together and follow government protocols, the sooner we will beat this,” he said.
“This is the time to work together and to think about the next person.
“If you have too much food in your house, donate it to someone else who does not have enough.”
View this post on Instagram
Whilst the Kolisi Foundation was months from launching with different projects in mind, we couldn’t ignore the seriousness of Covid-19 so began to focus our energy and resources on supporting our frontline workers - supplying sanitisers and reusable masks. We are thankful that we have been able to lean on our incredible partners to support the project and will look to partner with other established organisations in the future to guarantee our work is as impactful as possible, addressing hunger and other areas close to our heart. A big shout out to @afribizentfoundation , @rocnationsports, @redbullza , Aspen, @adidasza and my dear friend Vincent. We can all make a difference by staying home. Keep washing hands for a period longer than 20 seconds.♥️🇿🇦 @rachel_kolisi @kolisi_foundation