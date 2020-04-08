Jacob Zuma’s medical minefield: Why Zondo treads warily

PREMIUM

It has been nearly three months since deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo “reluctantly” agreed to meet former President Jacob Zuma’s military doctor about the “very serious” medical condition Zuma claims left him unable to testify at the inquiry into state capture.



But, the inquiry has now confirmed, Zondo has not taken Zuma up on that offer “as yet” — a possible indication of his and his legal team’s growing awareness that this meeting has become a minefield for the commission...

