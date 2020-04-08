Jacob Zuma’s medical minefield: Why Zondo treads warily
It has been nearly three months since deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo “reluctantly” agreed to meet former President Jacob Zuma’s military doctor about the “very serious” medical condition Zuma claims left him unable to testify at the inquiry into state capture.
But, the inquiry has now confirmed, Zondo has not taken Zuma up on that offer “as yet” — a possible indication of his and his legal team’s growing awareness that this meeting has become a minefield for the commission...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.