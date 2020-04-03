Water trucked in to Hankey, Patensie areas

The Kouga municipality has arranged for water to be trucked in from Humansdorp to increase supply to Hankey and Patensie.

This will see 100 tanks being installed in these two areas and surrounds, including the neighbouring towns of Loerie and Thornhill.

With the level of the Kouga Dam having dropped to 15%, Hankey and Patensie residents are reminded to use water “extremely sparingly”, Kouga mayor Horation Hendricks said.

“Water rationing to these towns has been suspended for the duration of the 21-day Covid-19 lockdown, but that does not mean the drought is over,” Hendricks warned.

He said water usage in the towns had increased to more than 60% above the quota last week.

“We have been installing extra water tanks at informal settlements and rural areas in the Gamtoos Valley area to increase the availability of water during lockdown.

“These tanks are being filled up with water from Humansdorp so as not to put extra pressure on the Kouga Dam, which is the only supply dam feeding Hankey and Patensie.”

He said Humansdorp also had access to spring and groundwater, which was used to augment the supply to that town.

“Municipal staff have, therefore, been drawing extra water from these springs to ensure enough water is treated at the purification plant for both Humansdorp and the tanks in the Gamtoos Valley area during lockdown.”

Extra tanks would also be installed at informal and rural areas in and around Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis.

Hendricks said while washing one’s hands regularly for at least 20 seconds was one of the best precautions against Covid-19, it was not necessary to keep the tap running for the full period.

Hendricks also called on residents of other Kouga towns to continue using water sparingly.

“The level of the Impofu Dam has dropped to about 16%.

“This is the biggest dam serving our other towns, which makes it critical that everyone uses water wisely.”

He reminded residents that water restrictions, including a prohibition on the use of hose pipes, remained in place.

“If you are using more water to wash your hands and surfaces, try to save it elsewhere,” he recommended.

“A toilet is one of the biggest water users in the house.

“By saving your shower or bath water and using this to flush the toilet, you can save a lot of water.”