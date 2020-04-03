Kings, Cheetahs relish chance of tackling Super Rugby teams

PREMIUM

It will be a huge challenge for the Isuzu Southern Kings and Cheetahs if they compete against Super Rugby teams in an SA derby league, Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has warned.



Fourie was reacting to plans for a new competition if the PRO14 and Super Rugby competitions are scrapped because of the Covid-19 lockdown...

