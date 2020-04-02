COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mbalula starts day 7 of lockdown at Bree taxi rank to ensure compliance

April 1 2020 07:25

Mbalula starts day 7 of lockdown at Bree taxi rank to ensure compliance

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula started day seven of the 21-day national lockdown at Bree Taxi Rank, Johannesburg CBD where him and his team went to ensure that drivers complied with the regulations.

Just hours after announcing that minibus taxis were allowed to carry a full load as long as all passengers wore masks, Mbalula rescinded the rule saying taxis can only fill the car up to 70%.