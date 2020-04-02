News

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Mbalula starts day 7 of lockdown at Bree taxi rank to ensure compliance

By TimesLIVE - 02 April 2020
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula started day seven of the 21-day national lockdown at Bree Taxi Rank, Johannesburg CBD to ensure drivers comply with regulations on April 2 2020.
Image: Via twitter/@Fikile Mbalula

April 1 2020 07:25

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula started day seven of the 21-day national lockdown at Bree Taxi Rank, Johannesburg CBD where him and his team went to ensure that drivers complied with the regulations.

Just hours after announcing that minibus taxis were allowed to carry a full load as long as all passengers wore masks, Mbalula rescinded the rule saying taxis can only fill the car up to 70%.

1 April 2020 07:35

Samsung to give away over 1,5000 mobile devices to support Covid-19 tracing efforts

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will be receiving a little over 1,500 mobile devices from Samsung in support og Covid-19 tracing efforts.

Samsung CEO Sung Yoon and Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko joined Mkhize at the EMS Centre in Midrand where the handover will take place.

April 2 2020 07:22

POLL | Will you get your full month's pay in April?

As the month of April starts with all of us under lockdown, some South Africans are worried about what this means for their income.

