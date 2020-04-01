Stranded Saffers can come home ... as long as they foot the bill

The government says it will allow the more than 1,400 South Africans stranded abroad to return if they are able to organise their own way home.

When they arrive they will have to undergo mandatory quarantine, regardless of which country they are coming from. This may last up to 21 days.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula issued new directives that will allow citizens, permanent residents and those who work in SA to be allowed into the country.

However, the government is not yet undertaking to repatriate citizens abroad as SA grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mbalula said South African citizens can return home, provided they have a fully paid return flight and agree to be subjected to mandatory quarantine for up to 21 days. The crew on their flights will also have to subject themselves to quarantine.