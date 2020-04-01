Being trapped at home is tough, Kings skipper says
Being isolated and trapped at home during the Covid-19 lockdown is hard to bear, Isuzu Southern Kings skipper JC Astle says.
Like rugby players all over the world, Astle has been forced to train in isolation after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the indefinite postponement of the Guinness PRO14...
