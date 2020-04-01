New Bwasa executive rises from the ashes

Renewed, reborn and eager to get the message out there that women are stronger together, the Port Elizabeth branch of the Businesswomen’s Association of SA (Bwasa) is back.

And this time it plans on going back to the basics.

In May last year, the Port Elizabeth branch opted to close its doors amid allegations of financial irregularities and a breakdown of trust between the local and national branches, leaving a vacuum in the local community for the support and empowerment of women in business.

But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the association has managed to put a new executive committee together in less than a year.

Newly-elected chair Lee-Anne Vasi said she was excited to take on the challenge.

“We asked ourselves, what was the original intent in developing a non-profit organisation?

“The answer was simple,” Vasi said.

“It was to inspire and empower women in business”.

Vasi, a senior manager at the Nelson Mandela University business school, said their strategic plan going forward would be to focus on the empowerment of women from small to large business owners and to open gateways to education to support women in the ever-evolving digital era.

“We need to go back to the basics. We need to prepare women for the future by opening the doors to education,” she said.