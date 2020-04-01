WATCH | Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to seven days' on surgical mask
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is uncertain how long the virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on surfaces. So far it seems to behave like other coronaviruses.
Now new research published in medRxiv by medical specialists in Hong Kong shows how long coronavirus can survive on different surfaces and in various environments.
“Studies suggest that coronaviruses - including preliminary information on the Covid-19 virus - may persist on surfaces for between a few hours and several days,” the research finds.
“This may vary under different conditions: type of surface, temperature and humidity.”
For this reason, it is advisable to clean surfaces regularly and to wash your hands frequently.