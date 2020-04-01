'It won’t be easy': Soweto family on burying gogo under lockdown rules

The family of pensioner Ellen Mbhele, who collapsed and died before collecting her social grant in Pimville, Soweto, on Monday, says it will not be easy to adhere to lockdown rules when burying their loved one.

The regulations do not permit gatherings of more than 50 people and prohibit the sale of alcohol.

In many townships after funerals mourners observe a practice known as “after tears” to celebrate the life of the deceased. Groups of people usually gather to music while some consume alcohol.

Mbhele’s granddaughter Phumzile Kheswa said funeral arrangements were under way and the family was taking precautions.

She said they had contacted police, were sourcing an attendance register and had already purchased sanitisers in bulk but were grappling with the limit on attendance numbers.

“We are going to try to stick to 50 people but it’s going to be hard because we’re black people,” she told the media on Tuesday.