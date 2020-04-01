Covid-19: Pastor says he was careful not to infect congregants

A Witbank pastor who has tested positive for Covid-19 has released a video in which he explains how he has taken all the necessary precautions to keep his family and congregants safe from infection.

Pastor Andries van Schalkwyk of Lewende Woord church sent a video to the local newspaper, the Witbank News, in which he said he had been in self-isolation since he returned from a trip to the UK several weeks ago.

“I was travelling from the UK. I was ministering there a few weeks ago. My wife phoned me four or five days into our trip and said they want to lock down (SA). I said to her I would much rather be with you guys than sitting in the UK ... We didn’t have services that side during the time of the lockdown so I wasn’t ministering,” said Van Schalkwyk.

He left the UK for SA and was screened on the plane and again when he reached SA.

“There were no symptoms,” he said.