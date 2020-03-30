Jilted boyfriend arrested for fake WhatsApp message claiming ex has Covid-19

A Durban man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a fake message in which he claimed his ex-girlfriend and her brother were infected with coronavirus.

The message, which features the police and a local security firm's logos and a photograph of the 23-year-old woman, was widely circulated on social media.

It claimed the woman and her brother were refusing treatment and were a danger to society. The woman's address and details of her vehicle were contained in the malicious message.