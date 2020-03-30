Teaching kids a new language from home

Since SA schools closed to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, some parents have resorted to home schooling their kids to keep their brains and bodies active until they can return to classrooms.

As many parents take on this unfamiliar task, a Port Elizabeth isiXhosa teacher has urged parents to use the time as an opportunity to teach their kids a new language.

Antoinette Kleb, who teaches the language to non-Xhosa speaking children and adults, said for children she uses the art of storytelling to teach the language in an informal manner.

“When teaching a new language, a young age is best because it’s easier for them to grasp it and I have found that kids love stories, so what better way to teach them a language than through what they love?” Kleb said.

On her YouTube page, Kleb has uploaded videos of herself reading various story books in isiXhosa, providing English subtitles to help viewers interpret what is being said. .

“The thing about learning a language through reading is that sometimes you struggle with pronunciation but when you have someone reading and translating for you then you are able to learn both spelling and pronunciation,” she said.