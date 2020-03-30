DJs join up to bring the party to you

The first couple of shows, the latest on Saturday night, were well-received, he said.

Nationally, some of the bigger names who have already recorded mixes include Cape Town sensation Kyle Watson, Veranda Panda, Grime House and New Hero, who have a single on the SA Top 10 dance chart.

Watson, for instance, had been due to play at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, which was also subsequently cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Port Elizabeth DJs taking part include Lamond, Ally, Eazy E, Dean Upman, Jaykay and Vichalan.

Earl Eazy E Swarts said in order to comply with the 21-day lockdown, he had decided to do mixes from home.

“I have had all my events cancelled for the next few months so it has affected not only me but our entire industry.

“Many DJs and entertainers do this full-time and it has been extremely tough financially.”

Saunders said after the first two shows the station’s WhatsApp line was inundated with people singing their praises.

He said the next step was to expand the show to include local musicians as well.

“The beauty of the show is that it can continue to operate no matter how long the lockdown period is as all sets are recorded from home and then sent to us.”

He said Green Pepper Productions had sponsored them with top-of-the-range recording gear.

“We have listeners from Scotland, Australia, Russia, America, the UK and even France tuning in. We can all still enjoy music without having to go out.”

The segment’s slogan is “we are bringing the party to you”.

“A lot of people are obviously at home on a Friday and Saturday night now with not much to do so they are just braaing and hanging out. Now there is some entertainment for them to listen to.

“It has been a wonderful journey so far. It is still very young and we had to do a lot of damage control last week after the president’s announcement.”

He said it was heartwarming to watch how all the DJs were supporting one another by sharing their content on each other’s platforms.

“We are all keeping it circulating and talking about each other and showing support.

“We are trying to keep the culture alive while SA goes through this difficult time. If we all support each other, we can make it through,” Saunders said.

He said the show was now looking for sponsors to cover the costs and to ultimately raise enough money for the DJs to be paid for their sets.

“They are purely doing it for the love of the craft but if they earn just a little cash, enough to put food on the table or put some petrol in their cars, that would make me very happy.”

Port Elizabeth DJ Lamond Bouwer said The Weekend Music Lab had provided him with an incredible opportunity, considering that most people would be at home for the foreseeable future.

“It gives us a great opportunity to display our art and our talent while people are in the comfort of their homes.

“Richard has started a great initiative at the right time.”

He said he would also be partnering with Saunders on Friday nights with his own mixtape series called Friday Feels.

“The Friday Feels is basically what the name entails — giving you the Friday feeling through music.

“I think I can speak on behalf of all of us as artists that the virus has impacted the industry as a whole — no more gigs for the artists and no more events for promoters.

“It’s played a huge role in the events industry.

“Fortunately we have things such as MannMade Radio and the live streams that we can resort to in order to pursue the passion for music and still entertain the masses.

“All I know is that when the virus has subsided, we will be celebrating accordingly and the music will be played.”