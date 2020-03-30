Army rolls into town as Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 cases rise to 10

After convening at the police 10111 call centre in Korsten, four armoured Casspirs packed with soldiers, kitted with rifles and wearing masks, were deployed to Kwazakhele and Walmer Township, with plans for a number of other areas including Kabega, Motherwell and Swartkops later in the day.

Led into Walmer Township by senior officers from the Walmer police station in a van with sirens wailing, their arrival immediately caused a stir.

Residents hung over their fences and pedestrians in the street hurried away.

Not all of them were quick enough, however, and a group of women and a man walking down the road were confronted by the authorities.

Asked where they were going, the group members said they were returning from church, but then would not reveal the name of the church so that the police could go and speak to the pastor.

“I am also a Christian but we need to break this coronavirus and you are not supposed to be walking in the street, especially close together like this,” one of the police officers said.

One of the soldiers translated into Xhosa for the group, but when they still refused to reveal the name of the church they were led away.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg could not confirm if the group was arrested or not.

People arrested under lockdown regulations so far were being released on a warning to appear in court in June, she said.

A resident, who had witnessed the incident but declined to be named, said the authorities had acted correctly in his view.

“I am glad that the army is here.

“These people were not wearing masks and the only reason to be outside is if you are going to buy food.”

At another house, Lumka Jiva, 23, said it was good the army had arrived, but that she was apprehensive.

“I am scared of the army and of corona.

“Anything could happen.

“Our brothers and sisters are out there.”

The lockdown was tough, she said.

“We are supposed to be out there looking for jobs.

“I was supposed to go to an interview to work at a pre-primary school in Seventh Avenue.

“I can’t go, so now what will happen?”