Army rolls into town as Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 cases rise to 10
The wait is over and the army is finally here.
Dozens of soldiers hit the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday to support the police enforcing lockdown regulations.
A handful of the 200 soldiers deployed to the metro spent their first few hours patrolling Walmer township and Kwazakhele, where residents in both areas quickly scattered as the army arrived.
This comes as many residents in the northern areas and townships flouted the rules of the national lockdown at the weekend, with people forming long queues at shops and taxi ranks.
The 21-day lockdown, which confines people to their homes for most activities, and only permits trips outside for specific purposes such as buying food or for health emergencies, came into force at midnight on Thursday and will end at midnight on April 16.
The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 10 in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, with the two people that tested positive in Nelson Mandela Bay living in Bluewater Bay and Walmer.
A breakdown of all cases in the Eastern Cape — supplied by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba — shows further that 77 people have been tested so far in the province by the National Health Laboratory Service.
The Sarah Baartman district recorded its first three cases, with one in Aberdeen, one in St Francis Bay and another in Paterson.
Komani also recorded its first positive case at the weekend.
The remaining cases are three in East London and one in Willowvale.
The army’s joint tactical headquarters Eastern Cape liaison officer, Captain Nonkonzo Mboniswa, said 520 soldiers had been deployed to the province, with 200 sent to the city.
“At all times, they will act in support of the police and anyone they have to detain will be handed over to police,” he said.
“They will be concentrating initially on Sassa pay points which are open on Monday and Tuesday.
“The elderly are our priority.”
He said the soldiers would conduct 24-hour patrols.
After convening at the police 10111 call centre in Korsten, four armoured Casspirs packed with soldiers, kitted with rifles and wearing masks, were deployed to Kwazakhele and Walmer Township, with plans for a number of other areas including Kabega, Motherwell and Swartkops later in the day.
Led into Walmer Township by senior officers from the Walmer police station in a van with sirens wailing, their arrival immediately caused a stir.
Residents hung over their fences and pedestrians in the street hurried away.
Not all of them were quick enough, however, and a group of women and a man walking down the road were confronted by the authorities.
Asked where they were going, the group members said they were returning from church, but then would not reveal the name of the church so that the police could go and speak to the pastor.
“I am also a Christian but we need to break this coronavirus and you are not supposed to be walking in the street, especially close together like this,” one of the police officers said.
One of the soldiers translated into Xhosa for the group, but when they still refused to reveal the name of the church they were led away.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg could not confirm if the group was arrested or not.
People arrested under lockdown regulations so far were being released on a warning to appear in court in June, she said.
A resident, who had witnessed the incident but declined to be named, said the authorities had acted correctly in his view.
“I am glad that the army is here.
“These people were not wearing masks and the only reason to be outside is if you are going to buy food.”
At another house, Lumka Jiva, 23, said it was good the army had arrived, but that she was apprehensive.
“I am scared of the army and of corona.
“Anything could happen.
“Our brothers and sisters are out there.”
The lockdown was tough, she said.
“We are supposed to be out there looking for jobs.
“I was supposed to go to an interview to work at a pre-primary school in Seventh Avenue.
“I can’t go, so now what will happen?”
Her sister, Kholiswa Jiva, 28, said when they ran out of money to buy food they usually walked across to their aunt who would lend them some.
“Now what do we do if we cannot go out?”
A group of residents sitting in a garden said it was good to have the army present but the soldiers had to take township circumstances into account.
Siya Ntwakumba, 33, said the situation in their area and in the country was clearly grim.
“We are on the edge economically. People are losing jobs.
“We have to break this coronavirus.
“So we welcome the army here if they are not violent and if they do not abuse their power.”
Mbuyisli Nkuntele, 49, said there were many reasons township residents might be in the street besides going for food.
“For instance, we are lucky enough to have a toilet.
“Those people down there do not have a toilet so they come here to use it.
“Are they now going to be stopped?”
There were several communal taps in the area which were used by many people and there was no way of sanitising them after use, he said.
“The authorities are ordering us to do this and that, but with these demands they must provide us with the basic necessary services.”
In Kwazakhele, residents looked on stunned as an army vehicle drove along Dibanisa Road.
Many were sitting in large groups in the street.
However, the soldiers quickly jumped out of the vehicle and insisted that the residents return to their houses.
One soldier, armed with a rifle, sternly told an elderly man to go home.
“What are you doing outside your home?” he said, lowering his voice.
“Go back home, tata [father].”
Another solider shouted at two people walking closely together.
“Do you want me to come over there?” the solider shouted.
After the couple shook their heads, the solider shouted: “Then go back home now.”
Children could be heard shouting from their houses: “They are here! They are here!”
Most people stood at their front doors or in their gardens.
While most people stayed on their properties when the army arrived, a few minutes later people started converging in the street again as the soldier turned the corner.
Another said: “I am terrified of them.”