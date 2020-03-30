Bay shelters are potential death traps, homeless complain
“This is an open prison. If you don’t get Covid-19 here, you’ll probably end up with tuberculosis.”
That is how Tommy Case, 61, who uses a wheelchair due to swelling in his one leg, described the temporary homeless shelter at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday.
Case said at first he thought the idea of homeless shelters set up by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was a good idea, but he had since changed his mind.
“If someone had the virus, we would all be infected. People leave when they want to and no-one stops them.
“Tempers are starting to run high as some of the children keep stealing,” he said.
Case said a group of children using the shelter had robbed him three times in the past.
The Walmer Town Hall, Daku Hall, the NU2 Hall and Babs Madlakane Hall — as well as Hoza Hall if needed — had initially been identified as venues where the homeless would be put up during the lockdown.
However, the shelters got off to a rocky start on Friday with big padlocks on the doors of Babs Madlakane in Uitenhage, Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, the NU2 Hall in Motherwell and Hoza Hall in New Brighton.
During his address to the country on March 23, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the temporary shelters would operate with strict hygiene standards.
Speaking at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said all venues were ready to house the city’s homeless.
“We have already started to quarantine some of the homeless and provided them with mattresses, blankets and food,” she said.
Municipal officials handed out gloves and masks while the metro police dropped off people at the Walmer Town Hall.
“We also provide awareness to ensure there is social distance between them.”
About 61 mattresses were laid out on the floor, with an additional 10 stacked up in a corner.
Garth Jennings, 79, described the Walmer Town Hall as a “death trap”.
“We are very uncomfortable with the situation. At the moment this is a death trap for anyone coming here”.
He said people were dropped off every hour without being medically checked.
“Hygiene in terms of the toilets, showers and other facilities are simply not up to scratch. At the moment this is a seriously bad situation.”
Jonty Farrell, 31, said he did not understand why he had to sleep under the same roof as criminals and drug users.
“We’ve caught these children stealing twice already and the security is scared of them.
“We are concerned about the safety of the women. If they steal again, there’s a group of us who will deal with them.”
However, not all of the people complained. Enoch Rhobaja, 35, said he was glad to have a roof over his head.
“I was sleeping outside and now government has allowed us to stay here. I’d like to say thank you,” he said.
Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said at least 73 homeless people had started to use the Walmer Town Hall and another 25 at the Jarman Hall in Schauderville.
“Knives, needles and numerous weapons have been confiscated by the police at the Walmer Town Hall from some of the occupants,” he said.
Mafaya has since taken charge of the relocation of the city’s homeless.
“Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections was made in the interest of the wellbeing of every citizen including the most vulnerable.
“Despite this clear call to action, the deadline set for the municipality came and went.
“Yet, the process is not completed. I personally helped to get systems in place at the Walmer Town Hall, the Jarman Hall and the Uitenhage Town Hall on Saturday.
“On Sunday, we distributed resources to these centres and the overflow from the Jarman Hall will be accommodated at the Daku Hall.
“Acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and COO Mandla George joined me as we personally visited the venues to see how the process was implemented.
“I will keep on pushing for the finalisation of the accommodation of the homeless as the flouting of the regulations by the municipality must stop now,” Mafaya said.
On Sunday, the Jarman Hall reached its capacity with 57 people.
Ward 11 councillor Abraham David Isaac said people started to arrive on Saturday.
“People that use chronic medication are sleeping on the stage. Unfortunately gloves and masks are only due to arrive on Monday.”
He said the people would be screened at a nearby clinic on Monday as well.
Mafaya was also there, handing out snacks.
Political corporate services head Makhi Feni said about 15 people were staying at the Daku Hall.
He said more beds were expected soon while gloves, blankets and hand sanitisers had already been dropped off.