Bay shelters are potential death traps, homeless complain

“This is an open prison. If you don’t get Covid-19 here, you’ll probably end up with tuberculosis.”

That is how Tommy Case, 61, who uses a wheelchair due to swelling in his one leg, described the temporary homeless shelter at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday.

Case said at first he thought the idea of homeless shelters set up by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was a good idea, but he had since changed his mind.

“If someone had the virus, we would all be infected. People leave when they want to and no-one stops them.

“Tempers are starting to run high as some of the children keep stealing,” he said.

Case said a group of children using the shelter had robbed him three times in the past.

The Walmer Town Hall, Daku Hall, the NU2 Hall and Babs Madlakane Hall — as well as Hoza Hall if needed — had initially been identified as venues where the homeless would be put up during the lockdown.

However, the shelters got off to a rocky start on Friday with big padlocks on the doors of Babs Madlakane in Uitenhage, Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, the NU2 Hall in Motherwell and Hoza Hall in New Brighton.

During his address to the country on March 23, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the temporary shelters would operate with strict hygiene standards.

Speaking at the Walmer Town Hall on Saturday, council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said all venues were ready to house the city’s homeless.

“We have already started to quarantine some of the homeless and provided them with mattresses, blankets and food,” she said.

Municipal officials handed out gloves and masks while the metro police dropped off people at the Walmer Town Hall.

“We also provide awareness to ensure there is social distance between them.”

About 61 mattresses were laid out on the floor, with an additional 10 stacked up in a corner.

Garth Jennings, 79, described the Walmer Town Hall as a “death trap”.

“We are very uncomfortable with the situation. At the moment this is a death trap for anyone coming here”.

He said people were dropped off every hour without being medically checked.

“Hygiene in terms of the toilets, showers and other facilities are simply not up to scratch. At the moment this is a seriously bad situation.”

Jonty Farrell, 31, said he did not understand why he had to sleep under the same roof as criminals and drug users.

“We’ve caught these children stealing twice already and the security is scared of them.

“We are concerned about the safety of the women. If they steal again, there’s a group of us who will deal with them.”

However, not all of the people complained. Enoch Rhobaja, 35, said he was glad to have a roof over his head.

“I was sleeping outside and now government has allowed us to stay here. I’d like to say thank you,” he said.