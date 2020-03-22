What to do if you think you have Covid-19

Weekend Post contacted three doctors’ rooms in Nelson Mandela Bay to find out what their protocols were should someone call in with suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

The general response was that their name and number would be taken and that the doctor would then call back to ask specific questions.

It would then be at the doctor’s discretion to decide what the patient should do — either go and see the doctor at his consultation rooms or be referred for testing with the necessary documentation issued by the doctor.

When Weekend Post called the national hotline for virus-specific information, a pre-recorded message advised the caller to contact a doctor if they had symptoms including a cough, fever, difficulty breathing, had been in contact with a person with Covid-19 or were in an area where testing or treatment for Covid-19 had taken place.

A healthcare practitioner at Ampath Laboratories, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave these suggestions: