Zozibini sends SOS to mom for toilet paper amid virus outbreak
People worldwide have reacted to the rapid spread of coronavirus by resorting to #PanicShopping.
In New York, it resulted in there being no toilet paper in stores.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who lives in New York with her gorgeous roomie, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, realised they had only one roll of toilet paper.
And thanks to people shopping like doomsday was around the corner, most stores had none.
So what’s a girl to do? They resorted to asking their moms to come through with toilet paper and documented the whole thing on their Insta Stories.
Tunzi joked that she knew the tissue would only arrive in a few months, but still needed her mama to step up.
“So Cheslie’s mom said she’l send us some toilet paper and I just think at this point that my mom needs to step up. I know she’s in SA, but she needs to start shipping some toilet paper,” she said, before laughing.
“Hopefully it arrives by June,” Kryst said.
Tunzi’s Mzansi fans reminded her that she had comedian Trevor Noah on that side of the world and should ask him for toilet paper while she waits for mom to come through.
While the two women were clearly trying to have a light moment in the midst of the sadness and panic, they are very much aware of the impact Covid-19 is having.
Tunzi is particularly worried about people in rural villages who do not have the basics, like water.
“Yho guys. There’s no water in villages and many other parts of the country, not to mention poor health care institutions.
“Please keep yourselves and others around you safe,” Tunzi shared on Twitter. — TimesLIVE