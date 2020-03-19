Zozibini sends SOS to mom for toilet paper amid virus outbreak

People worldwide have reacted to the rapid spread of coronavirus by resorting to #PanicShopping.

In New York, it resulted in there being no toilet paper in stores.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who lives in New York with her gorgeous roomie, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, realised they had only one roll of toilet paper.

And thanks to people shopping like doomsday was around the corner, most stores had none.

So what’s a girl to do? They resorted to asking their moms to come through with toilet paper and documented the whole thing on their Insta Stories.