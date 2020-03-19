What’s in a cough? Nelson Mandela Bay residents share their views
“What's a smallanyana [small] flu going to do?”
That’s the question one Nelson Mandela Bay man is asking about the coronavirus.
Saying people have survived torrid times, the man, who did not want to be named, said a little flu from China was not going to get South Africans down.
“Black people have survived demon-possessed people, we have survived people who tried to poison our food in traditional ceremonies, what is a smallanyana flu?” he said.
A number of other Bay residents were equally unfazed, but there was a mixed reaction about people coughing in their direction.
Rabia Munir, who lives in Helenvale in the northern areas, said she had not been exposed to people who had coughed next to her.
“If anyone coughed next to me I wouldn’t be afraid, because I would be aware of what’s happening internationally and it would not be their fault if they fell sick,” Munir said.
Mangaliso Mkumatela, from Ben Kamma, said he had not been exposed to anyone who coughed next to him either, but if they did he would wonder if they had the virus.
He said: “I would be afraid that they might infect me [so] as a precautionary measure I would walk away from them and maintain a healthy distance.”
Mkumatela said that during this time South Africans should love each other and show support for each other.
Deon Wienekus, from East London, said : “I don’t think we are affected badly in the Eastern Cape but I would take precautionary measures by walking away [from someone coughing] — not that I’d say it was because I was afraid.
“I was brought up to have manners, sneezing on a handkerchief. It’s a question of hygiene more than fear.
“I don’t see this virus being any worse than any other disease, which is why I am not afraid.”
Nandipha Jingani, from Langa in Uitenhage, said if someone coughed she would be afraid of being infected because she would not want to spread it to her children.
Steven Scheepers, from Sydenham, said it was scary when people coughed or sneezed, especially if they coughed without putting their hands in front of their mouths.
He said it felt like it was World War 3, with a virus no-one knew how to fight.
Carmel van Royen, from Sydenham, said: “We just came back from Durban. It’s been a month since our trip.
“It is scary to think we could have got it from the guy who was on the bus from Durban with us.
“He had gone to Italy, but tested negative. Imagine if he had tested positive and he coughed. It’s really scary.”
Fadly Jenneker, from Korsten, said ignorance was bliss as he didn’t know how a person contracted the virus because he didn’t have access to a TV, radio or smartphone to be informed.
He said if people coughed without covering their mouths he would think they were being rude.