What’s in a cough? Nelson Mandela Bay residents share their views

“What's a smallanyana [small] flu going to do?”

That’s the question one Nelson Mandela Bay man is asking about the coronavirus.

Saying people have survived torrid times, the man, who did not want to be named, said a little flu from China was not going to get South Africans down.

“Black people have survived demon-possessed people, we have survived people who tried to poison our food in traditional ceremonies, what is a smallanyana flu?” he said.

A number of other Bay residents were equally unfazed, but there was a mixed reaction about people coughing in their direction.

Rabia Munir, who lives in Helenvale in the northern areas, said she had not been exposed to people who had coughed next to her.

“If anyone coughed next to me I wouldn’t be afraid, because I would be aware of what’s happening internationally and it would not be their fault if they fell sick,” Munir said.

Mangaliso Mkumatela, from Ben Kamma, said he had not been exposed to anyone who coughed next to him either, but if they did he would wonder if they had the virus.

He said: “I would be afraid that they might infect me [so] as a precautionary measure I would walk away from them and maintain a healthy distance.”

Mkumatela said that during this time South Africans should love each other and show support for each other.

Deon Wienekus, from East London, said : “I don’t think we are affected badly in the Eastern Cape but I would take precautionary measures by walking away [from someone coughing] — not that I’d say it was because I was afraid.

“I was brought up to have manners, sneezing on a handkerchief. It’s a question of hygiene more than fear.

“I don’t see this virus being any worse than any other disease, which is why I am not afraid.”