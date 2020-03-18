Covid-19: Refusing to quarantine or self-isolate could land you in jail for a decade

Anyone who refuses to quarantine or self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 can be prosecuted.

That's according to constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos, who cautioned against this criminal act.

At least 116 people in SA have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday morning.

A family, including a mother and daughter who tested positive for Covid-19, was tracked down by police and returned to a health facility in Gauteng on Tuesday after refusing quarantine.

The provincial health department went to court to ensure the family were quarantined.